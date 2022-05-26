God of War Ragnarok gets a big sign that it will make its 2022 release date

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Anyone anticipating the launch of God of War Ragnarok will be pleased to hear that the game has just been rated in South Korea, meaning a 2022 release date on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 might not be that far away.

As spotted on a South Korea's Game Rating and Administration Committee listing (opens in new tab), this rating is the latest bit of evidence that the game will meet its target. The decision grade (via Google Translate) is noted as "not available for youth," likely meaning the game will receive an M rating like its 2018 predecessor.

The description also states that "excessive profanity in conversation," "direct drug expression" and "direct expression of characters drinking alcohol in pubs" will feature in the game and are the reasoning for its rating. Maybe we'll get a level where Kratos and Thor decide to settle their differences over a pint? Who knows!

A rating usually happens not that far in advance of a video game release, and with major gaming events happening in June like Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, it could be the perfect time for an announcement.

Speculation has been rife over whether the action-adventure title would be delayed, with creative director Cory Barlog providing an update in April stating that "something cool is coming" but the game is not "ready to be shown". Furthermore, the community manager for Sony Santa Monica re-confirmed in March that Kratos is still coming out this year.

Most recently, Sony revealed over 60 accessibility features that will be present in God of War Ragnarok, including includes subtitle and caption improvements, text size/icon size, controller remapping and more.