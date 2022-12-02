Give the gift of a Google Pixel 6 for less than £400 in this pre-Christmas deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With Christmas fast approaching you might be on the lookout for a phone to buy for a loved one, or maybe you're looking to treat yourself this festive season. Either way, there are some really good deals out there right now that could save you some serious cash on some of the world's most popular handsets.

That includes this deal at Amazon, which has slashed the price of the Google Pixel 6 in the Stormy Black colourway with 128GB of storage to less than £400 - that's a huge 34% discount on what it was a few months ago.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: was £599 now £397.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Google Pixel 6 in the Kinda Coral colourway is on offer for a third less than it was at launch. While this handset may be about a year old, it is still more than relevant with a fantastic camera system and loads of extra smarts like the Google Assistant and the Magic Eraser.

Why you should consider the Google Pixel 6

The Google Pixel 6 was launched back in 2021 but it continues to be one of the best phones for anyone who isn't willing to splash out on a top-tier flagship but who doesn't want to make too many sacrifices either.

One of the first devices to sport Tensor, Google's custom-built chipset, the phone works quickly no matter what you throw at it. The processor was made to power the vast array of AI-based features like Live Translate and the Adaptive Battery, as well as the camera's Magic Eraser which cleverly deletes photobombers from the back of your shots. Google claims that the Tensor is 80% faster than the processor they used in the Pixel 5.

To add to that, you get a 6.4-inch display which runs at a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels so it's really good quality. And the camera system is equally as impressive, delivering some of the best shots you can get from any mid-range phone.

As we pointed out in the Google Pixel 6 review, 'the reasons you would buy this Pixel phone continue to be the reasons you would buy any Pixel phone: primarily, speedy Android updates for the next few years, a bloat-free software experience with some nice Google-y tweaks, and a camera that's going to outperform most of the others on the market.'