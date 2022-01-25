Gillette Heated Razor deal: Get 50% off luxury men's shaver at Amazon

With the January sales coming to an end soon, there’s still time to snatch some amazing deals before prices go back to normal in February. A popular destination for last minute deals is Amazon who have great price cuts on a range of products, including the Gillette Heated Razor.

The Gillette Heated Razor is currently 40% off at Amazon, saving shoppers £50 on this premium razor for men.

The Gillette Heated Razor is available on it's own or as part of a travel kit which is currently half price, saving you £100.01.

Gillette Labs Heated Men’s Razor: was £124.99, now £74.99 at Amazon

The Gillette Heated Razor for men is the world’s first heated razor and is designed with speed and precision in mind. Using FlexDisc technology, this razor gives a smooth and soothing shaving experience and is 40% off at Amazon right now.

Gillette Labs Heated Men’s Razor Travel Kit: was £199, now £98.99 at Amazon

If you’re looking for a gift or an easy way to take your razor with you on trips, why not try the Gillette Heated Razor Travel Kit. The travel kit comes with the razor, blade refills, smart plug, magnetic wireless charging dock and a travel case. This travel kit is now half price at Amazon, saving shoppers £100.01 on the perfect gift set for men.

Why you should buy the Gillette Heated Razor

If you’re looking to update your shaving or grooming routine, the Gillette Labs Heated Razor is a powerful razor that gives a clean, precise and professional shave every time.

Gillette’s first heated razor uses a combination of FlexDisc technology and advanced blades. The FlexDisc technology easily navigates the curves of the face and ensures comfortable contact between the skin and the warming bar. The blades are the thinnest and finest that Gillette has ever made and they provide a close shave that’s not uncomfortable or intrusive.

The warming bar is in the middle of the heated razor and distributes heat evenly across the face. You can choose between two temperatures – 43°C and 50°C – with just a click of the button. The razor is also completely waterproof and comes with a magnetic docking wireless charging system for easy recharging.