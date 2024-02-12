Forget roses – give the gift of road safety this Valentine's Day with these excellent dash cam offers

Nothing says 'I love you' better than a new dash cam

(Image credit: Nextbase)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

Valentine's Day is looming ever so close, and if you haven't bought anything for your loved one, now is the time to act. If you like to surprise your significant other, we've got a deal for you: Nextbase, one of the best dash cam manufacturers, has launched its Valentine's Day deals, which include most of the company's head units, including the top of the range Nextbase 622GW model.

Shop Nextbase's up to 50% off Valentine's Day sale

We rated the Nextbase 622GW five stars in our review and said, "The 4K video resolution is impressive in itself, but throw in a polarising filter and image stabilisation, and you have some of the smoothest dash cam footage out there. Additional driver aids are usually annoying, but Amazon Alexa voice control and What3Words emergency geolocation both work very well here."

Other offers included in the sale are:

Just think about the joy on your partner's face when they open their Valentine's Day present and realise that, unlike those everyday Joes who 'surprise' their loved ones with flowers, you gave them the gift of road safety because you genuinely care about them.

Nothing says 'I love you' better than wanting your loved ones to be safe when they are out there in this crazy world. A dash cam is a symbol of this, sure, but it also gives you and them an added peace of mind. So, don't hesitate to shop the Nextbase sale now!

