Giant 77-inch LG OLED TV suddenly drops to lowest-ever price – and I'm tempted

Cor, it's a whopper! I've been fortunate to review some of the best TVs in 2023 and LG's C3 OLED is easily in among the mix. And if you're in the game for one of those screens but in an XL size then I sure do have one of the best Black Friday deals for you in the 77-inch LG C3 OLED!

When it comes to the best OLED TVs, it's LG's "C" model that's the best for most people. That's because it comes with a stand-mount, unlike LG's best-of-best telly, the G3 OLED (which also has a decent Black Friday discount), and while the C3 is a little less bright, I think that's just fine for what you get at this price.

LG C3 OLED 75-inch: was £3,999 , now £2699 at Hughes / Amazon

The update to 2022's award-winning LG C2 OLED, the newer C3 isn't massively different – but it is physically massive in this 77-inch superdeal. The panel is highly accomplished and among the best you can buy for cinematic and gaming picture quality. What I've mainly been waiting for is a price drop that makes it worthwhile, which is exactly what this Black Friday deal achieves!

So what's the big difference between the LG C2 OLED and LG C3 OLED? Well, the C3 is marginally brighter overall, and that's about the biggest difference. Plus, whilst I've been browsing the best Amazon Black Friday deals, it's clear that the 77-inch C2 OLED is now either out of stock or very limited, making way for the newer, better set as the better buy.

Where the best OLED TVs really impress is with handling dark room conditions, as OLED's self-emissive technology can really show off its perfect high-contrast output, where black sits against white with no light bleed or haloing. It's really a sight to behold and the LC C3 OLED is the master at it.

I've verified the 77-inch LG OLED C3's price is at its lowest ever using the independent site CamelCamelCamel, which doesn't have much data as this TV is just so new at this monster size. The £1,300 off the list price is a really decent saving, and if I was buying a giant OLED TV right now I'd definitely be looking at this as a fantastic option. It's certainly not cheap, but it is massively tempting...