Ghostbusters in VR on the Quest 2 is game I can't wait for in 2023

Virtual reality headsets like the Meta Quest 2 bring a new dimension to gaming, which can suit first-person games more than most. While I'm not normally a first-person shooter kind of gamer (give me a driving game any day), I'm seriously excited to play the new Ghostbusters VR game.

The Ghostbusters game was first teased back in April but now it has a name and a trailer with early gameplay. And it looks awesome. Now called Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, the posters do it a disservice. They make the game look way too cartoony and young.

Like most VR titles, the gameplay doesn't provide real-life graphics, but it's stylishly done. You play as one of the Ghostbusters, and get to wear the proton pack, blasting ghosts with your streams (not crossing them, obviously – we know what happens there), setting traps and ridding San Francisco of the Ghost Lord.

Here's the trailer to give you a taste...

It's the kind of game that VR is built for. It's fun, has a bit of a story and appeals to gamers of all ages. It's a shame this isn't coming out in time for Christmas, as I think it would be the perfect thing to play on Christmas Day to work off that lunch, but I'm sure it will be worth the wait when it drops in 2023.

The game will work on the Meta Quest 2, as well as the new Meta Quest Pro. However, as it's a Sony title, I wouldn't be surprised if it also shows up on the Sony PSVR2 at some stage. I'd love to see the graphics get a bit of a boost when it does but I'm pretty sure that when I'm checking my PKE meter and catching ghosts, I'll be having too much fun to care.