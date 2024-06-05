Ghd’s best cordless hair straighteners are now £100 off in the summer sales

Save £100 on the ghd Unplugged hair straighteners in the ghd summer sale

ghd Unplugged
(Image credit: ghd)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
By
published

The summer sales are fast approaching, and if you’ve been looking to upgrade to the best hair straighteners, ghd is currently running its summer sale! At ghd, you can save up to £100 on straighteners, dryers, curlers and other professional hair products.

The best deal I’ve found is on the ghd Unplugged, which is now 32% off at ghd. Arguably the best cordless straighteners you can buy today, you’ll find the biggest savings on the ghd Unplugged when you pick this deal on the limited edition pink peach version.

View the ghd Unplugged deal

Shop the full ghd summer sale

Originally priced at £309, the ghd Unplugged are now £209, saving you £100 on these premium cordless hair straighteners. In our ghd Unplugged review, our reviewer commented that the ghd Unplugged are “excellent cordless straighteners for styling while on the move. They bring the style, power and practicality… packed it into a petite body”.

To view the ghd Unplugged deal, click the link above or keep reading for more details on these popular hair straighteners. 

ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener: was £309, now £209 at ghd

Save £100 on the limited edition ghd Unplugged in pink peach in the ghd summer sale. With dual-zone ceramic heaters, the ghd Unplugged heats up in 45 seconds and provides 20 minutes of on-the-go styling with its long-lasting battery. It has a compact and lightweight design, and comes with a heat resistant travel pouch for extra portability and protection.

View Deal

If you like the look of the ghd Unplugged but aren’t a huge fan of the pink colour, ghd has also discounted the black and white versions. Right now, the ghd Unplugged in black and the ghd Unplugged in white are both 25% off, taking the straighteners down to £224. But if you want the £100 saving, the limited edition pink peach ghd Unplugged is the deal you’ll want to go for.

If you don’t want to shop directly at ghd, Amazon has also cut its prices on ghd hair products.

