GHD hair straighteners sale: up to 27% off at Amazon in this RED HOT Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are rich pickings if you want to snap up a deal on GHD hair straighteners. Case in point? During the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, which is taking place right now, you can save up to 27% on the GHD Gold Styler Professional Hair Straighteners for £109 (RRP £149) and 26% on the GHD Original Ceramic Hair Straighteners for £81 (RRP £109).

GHD hair straighteners (GHD stands for Good Hair Day, in case you didn't know) have been the gold standard pretty much since they burst onto the scene way back in 2001. Not only do these hair straighteners straighten your hair expertly - making them perfect for those of you who want to create a 'glass hair' look - they can also be used to create waves and curls, including tight ringlets.

The GHD Gold hair straighteners are highly coveted, and although the name suggests they are aimed at hair stylists and other beauty professionals, they can of course be used by everyone. And they look ace too, with some glamourous gold touches to the overall design, including the plate itself.

GHD's Original Ceramic Hair Straighteners are a brilliant entry tool if your budget doesn't stretch to the Gold, and can also be used to straighten, wave or curl hair of various lengths. Let's take a closer look at these deals now...

GHD Gold Styler Professional Hair Straighteners | Was £149 | Now £109 at Amazon UK

The gold standard is now on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday. This brilliant hair straightening and hair curling iron features dual-zone tech powered by two heat sensors to ensure optimum heat from root to tip. They heat up in 25 seconds, cool fast, and sport contoured floating plates for frizz-free straightening and curling.View Deal

GHD Original Ceramic Hair Straighteners | Was £109 | Now £81 at Amazon

If you want GHD stylers to curl hair, try the Original (mark IV). Why? It has a round barrel, which is ace for wrapping your hair around to create curls and waves. Of course it straightens too. It heats up in 30 seconds, so not as fast as the Gold above, and has a safety sleep mode if you're the type who forgets to switch off their straighteners.

View Deal

GHD hair straighteners last years and are highly rated for creating a smooth and sleek finish to your hair, as well as tighter, bouncy curls and dramatic ringlets. The rounder barrel on the Original Ceramic is also ace for creating cute flicks to the ends of your hair, which can be fun to play around with if you have a Lob hair cut.

For those of you who are constantly styling your hair and want a pair of GHDs that work fast, perform professionally and look stunning to boot, go for the GHD Gold Styler Professional. Either way, you won't be disappointed... especially when they're on sale.

Liked this? There are other great sales taking place this Cyber Monday, and these are some of our favourites so far...

Cyber Monday sales around the web