Get your Christmas shopping done early with 20% off Harry Potter Lego sets at Argos

The Black Friday deals are the best place to get your Christmas shopping started, whether you’re looking for electronics, homeware or toys. Around Christmas time, toy prices can get really high, so finding some great deals on toys before December will guarantee that your kids will open their presents with a smile this Christmas.

And what better toy is there to shop for than Lego?! No matter your age, we all remember playing and building with Lego when we were younger. With so many Lego sets to choose from, Argos has taken the stress away with their early Black Friday deal, saving you 20% on Harry Potter Lego sets.

Argos is the best destination for kids’ toys and games, especially Lego sets. Harry Potter Lego is especially popular and fun to play with. The sets are so vast and varied, including Privet Drive, Diagon Alley, classrooms inside Hogwarts and so much more.

To view all the Harry Potter Lego deals at Argos right now, click the link above. Below, we’ve highlighted the top Harry Potter Lego sets that the whole family will love this Christmas.

P.S. If you want some extra guidance on the best Lego sets, we’ve picked out the top of the blocks in our guide .

Image Lego Harry Potter Hagrid’s Hut Hippogriff Rescue Set | Was: £50 | Now: £40 | Saving: £10 (20% off)

From the third book and film (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkabhan), the Hagrid Hut Hippogriff Rescue Set replicates the magic of the movie. This set includes 6 Lego minifigures, a buildable Buckbeak figure and Hagrid’s hut, rooms and accessories. View Deal

Image Lego Harry Potter Hedwig Display Model | Was: £35 | Now: £28 | Saving: £7 (20% off)

For the animal lovers and Hedwig fans, this buildable Hedwig display model has realistic flying wings, detailed design and extra minifigures. You and your child can build the model together and display Hedwig in your home for a fun interactive playing experience. This also makes a great collectible piece if you’re a big Harry Potter fan. View Deal