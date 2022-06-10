Get up to 50% off men’s fashion in the Mr Porter sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Now that we’re into the summer months, it’s the season of sales and Mr Porter is joining the party, with up to 50% off men’s clothing, shoes and accessories. Mr Porter is an online fashion retailer that specialises in men’s designer clothing from over 500 popular and well known brands.

The Mr Porter sale has tons of offers on men’s fashion with half price essentials, including streetwear, smart suits, loungewear, everyday basics and much more. This sale has pieces from the SS22 season so you can find timeless classics and on-trend fashion that’s ideal for this summer and the rest of the year.

With summer coming up, we’re sure you have many events in the calendar that all require a different outfit. Whether you’re off to a civilised work event, fun garden party or a big night out, the Mr Porter sale is guaranteed to have the right clothes and accessories for all your upcoming events.

Right now at Mr Porter, you can find half price hoodies, cardigans, jeans, polo shirts, blazers, jumpers, sunglasses, trainers and luxury watches. There are many designer brands on the Mr Porter website and these up to 50% off price cuts make these popular renowned designer brands more affordable and attainable.

The brands you can find in this sale include Tom Ford, Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tod’s, Paul Smith, Kingsman, Common Projects, Maison Margiela and more. This sale also has menswear from Mr P. which is a brand and collection produced according to the principles of Mr Porter. You can also find lots of exclusives in this sale that you won’t find on other retailer websites and stores.

(opens in new tab) Mr P. Green Garment-Dyed Checked Flannel Overshirt: was £265, now £132.50 (50%) at Mr Porter (opens in new tab)

Designed by Mr Porter, this checked overshirt is made from soft insulating flannel material, wool and cotton. The green, cream and brown colours work well together and this shirt looks good thrown over a plain t-shirt or tucked into smart trousers for a smart casual work look.

(opens in new tab) Polo Ralph Lauren Gray Printed Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt: was £165, now £82.50 (50%) at Mr Porter (opens in new tab)

This popular teddy bear sweatshirt is an iconic Polo Ralph Lauren design. It’s both preppy and sporty and is made from cotton and soft fleece on the inside. It’s a handy jumper to throw on during the colder summer evenings or make a statement during the autumn / winter months.

(opens in new tab) Nudie Jeans Black Grim Tim Slim-Fit Organic Denim Jeans: was £110, now £55 (50%) at Mr Porter (opens in new tab)

Everyone needs a classic pair of black jeans and this denim pair from Nudie Jeans is sure to become a firm favourite in your wardrobe. It has a rich black wash and is made from organic cotton with silver logo-engraved buttons. They’re a slim cut and fit that are the perfect go-to pair for everyday.

(opens in new tab) Tod’s Brown Gommino Suede Driving Shoes: was £450, now £225 (50%) at Mr Porter (opens in new tab)

The Tod’s Gommino driving shoes are made from high quality Italian brown suede, supple leather and rubber bases. These summer shoes have signature pebbles on the base for additional grip and durability, and look great alongside jeans and shorts. They’re also super easy to slip on and off so you don’t have to worry about faffing around with laces.