Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for under £150 today!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
It's almost time for the best shopping event of the year, Black Friday, but, if you hadn't already realised, many of the Black Friday sales are already live and kicking. Take, for example, Curry's Black Friday sale, which currently has hundreds of products discounted and more to be added on the day. 

One special deal that caught my eye is the excellent Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 reduced to just £149.

Only a year only, and succeeded by the Watch5 just a few weeks ago, the Galaxy Watch 4 still has plenty going for it, and these deals only make things even sweeter.

The Curry's Black Friday deal sees the 40mm, gold version of the Galaxy Watch4 reduced from £199 to £149, a saving a very decent £40.

The next deal is the same watch just in Black, which is the more stealthy option in my opinion.

Wondering if you should get the Galaxy Watch 4? In our review, we said, 'If you own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and you want a new smartwatch then the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is undoubtedly the best choice for you. It’s modern, slim and comfortable as well as having loads of useful features and a really intuitive operating system. '

This is the smaller 40mm version of the Watch 4, finished in gold and bundled with Samsung's Duo wireless phone and watch charger. It's the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth model of smartwatch, without its own 4G connection.

This is the smaller 40mm version of the Watch 4, finished in black and bundled with Samsung's Duo wireless phone and watch charger. It's the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth model of smartwatch, without its own 4G connection.

Whether this is your first smartwatch or your fifth, Samsung has a really compelling lineup and the deals in the run-up to Black Friday are pretty unmissable.

