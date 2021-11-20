Get the latest Ring Video Doorbell for just £34 in Amazon's Black Friday deals

Get yourself a camera doorbell deal and never miss a package again – for a ridiculously low Black Friday price

The latest release from Ring is the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, which already offered a ridiculously low-priced way to see who's at your door (and speak to them), and in the early Black Friday sales, it's now ridiculously cheap – just £34! Or that means you can get it in a bundle with an Echo Dot or Ring Chime for what it used to cost full-price.

• Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was £49, now £34 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is exactly what it sound like: it offers all the advantages of a camera doorbell, but requires wired power, rather than using a battery. That can come from doorbell wiring, or you can buy it with a mains power plug included to plug in from a regular socket.

Not including a battery means that this is much smaller than other Ring doorbells, and is better looking, in T3's opinion. Crucially, though, you get all the other smarts of Ring's doorbells, including alerts for motion as well as for when the button is pushed, and the ability to both see and talk to whoever's at the door.

Our full Ring Video Doorbell Wired review talks about how easy it is to set up, and that the app is really user-friendly.

This camera doorbell is 31% off right now, making is just ludicrously cheap, and it can add useful security to your home. Or you can just use it to make sure all your other Black Friday purchases don't get missed. It needs to have wired power, either from doorbell cabling or the mains. You can choose which version to buy when you click through to Amazon – and there are bundles that include an Echo Dot or Ring Chime so that you can hear it more easily, all still with major discounts.

Matt is T3's master of all things audiovisual, running our TV, speakers and headphones coverage. He also handles smart home products and large appliances, as well as our toys and games articles. He's the only one on the team who can explain both what Dolby Vision IQ is and why the Lego you're building doesn't fit together the way the instructions say, so is truly invaluable.

Matt has worked for tech publications for over 10 years, in print and online, including running T3's print magazine and launching its most recent redesign. He's also contributed to a huge number of tech and gaming titles over the years. Say hello if you see him roaming the halls at CES, IFA or Toy Fair.

