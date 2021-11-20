Get the latest Ring Video Doorbell for just £34 in Amazon's Black Friday deals

The latest release from Ring is the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, which already offered a ridiculously low-priced way to see who's at your door (and speak to them), and in the early Black Friday sales, it's now ridiculously cheap – just £34! Or that means you can get it in a bundle with an Echo Dot or Ring Chime for what it used to cost full-price.

• Ring Video Doorbell Wired: was £49, now £34 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is exactly what it sound like: it offers all the advantages of a camera doorbell, but requires wired power, rather than using a battery. That can come from doorbell wiring, or you can buy it with a mains power plug included to plug in from a regular socket.

Not including a battery means that this is much smaller than other Ring doorbells, and is better looking, in T3's opinion. Crucially, though, you get all the other smarts of Ring's doorbells, including alerts for motion as well as for when the button is pushed, and the ability to both see and talk to whoever's at the door.

Our full Ring Video Doorbell Wired review talks about how easy it is to set up, and that the app is really user-friendly.