Get FREE Sky Sports with this brilliant PS4 perk you had no idea existed

If you own a Sony PlayStation 4, then you've probably already heard of the PS Plus membership scheme and the fact that it allows console owners to compete against others online, as well as download two complimentary PS4 titles each month, and benefit from exclusive discounts to video games, add-ons, and pre-orders.

However, what you probably do not know is that PS Plus subscribers can currently claim free access to seven days of Sky Sports via Now TV to watch some of the biggest fixtures over the Christmas period without spending a penny.

To take advantage of the offer, you'll already need to be part of the PlayStation Plus rewards program with either an annual or monthly subscription.

Then head to the official PlayStation site to get your reward. However, it's worth noting that there are a few caveats:

You need to be a PlayStation Plus member

You have until December 31, 2019 to claim your free Now TV code

You’ll need to have set-up a Now TV account with valid bank details (no charge)

You can only use one Sky Sports Pass per Now TV account

Given that Now TV typically charges £12.99 for the weekly Sky Sports Pass, this is a seriously generous bonus. And the timing of it could not be better for football fans.

As well as the Sky Sports freebie, PlayStation Plus members can look forward to the next batch of free titles which will be unveiled on December 26, 2018.

The latest offer comes after Sony confirmed that starting next year, Playstation Plus subscribers will no longer receive PS3 and PS Vita titles as part of the monthly free games bundled with a membership.

From March 8, 2019, Playstation 3 and PS Vita games will be ditched from the rotating line-up of free games available with the PS Plus membership.

Only Playstation 4 titles will be included – meaning those who use an older console will be left without the same benefits as those who pay for a subscription and use the latest Sony home console.

The free games included with PS Plus are only available for one month, but can be played any time once they've been added to your library – as long as you hold an active membership. So, those with PS3 and PS Vita hardware should make a point of taking full advantage of the final few free titles set to launch before March 2019.

According to Sony, all other aspects of the PS Plus subscription will remain unchanged.