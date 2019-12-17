Get Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus handset FREE in Fonehouse Christmas sale

Christmas is coming, and if you're not shopped out by now buying gifts for others (to be honest, we wouldn't blame you if you were) it's a great time to treat yourself to a new phone contract as a reward for all your hard work. There's some cracking deals on offer right now, and one of the best ones we've seen is this great deal on the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, one of the best Android phones on the market.

The Galaxy S10 Plus snatched the coveted T3 Award for Best Smartphone earlier this summer thanks to its stunning design, mind-boggling feature set, and versatile rear camera. There has never been a better time to get your hands on this stunning trophy winner, thanks to the latest discount from Fonehouse.

As part of its Twelve Days of Christmas sale, the retail outlet has a contract with EE offering the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for nothing upfront, for just £43.00 per month for 24 months. This covers a huge 75GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts, in addition to one of the best phones on the market. Check out the deal below:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 128GB | 75GB, unlimited minutes, unlimited texts | now nothing upfront and £43 per month with EE

Getting the biggest and best entry in the Galaxy S series for nothing upfront is almost unheard of. So, don't expect this deal to come around again anytime soon once the sale ends.

With amazing battery, a 6.4" display, 128GB of storage and and a triple camera system, it's the best Android phone on the market right now.View Deal

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus?

In our Galaxy S10 Plus review, we stated: "The Galaxy S10 Plus boasts the same stunning fit-and-finish we've come to expect from Samsung, but now sports a bigger display, bigger battery, more camera features, and faster internals. If you’re looking for the ultimate Samsung Galaxy S10, look no further." It really is one of the best Android phones on the market right now, making this deal an absolute steal.