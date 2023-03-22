Get £200 off vacuum cleaners in the Shark spring sale

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As we enter the spring season, it’s time to start spring cleaning and what better way to do it than with a new vacuum cleaner or cleaning bundle? Lucky for you, Shark is running its spring sale, offering customers up to £200 off its cordless, corded and handheld vacuums, as well as other cleaning and household products.

Shop the Shark spring sale (opens in new tab)

Shark is well known for its popular range of cleaning devices, including the best cordless vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab) and the best handheld vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab). Giving its rival Dyson a run for its money, Shark also has its own air purifiers, hair dryers and stylers, all of which are featured in the Shark spring sale.

If you’re planning on spring cleaning your home soon (see these 12 spring cleaning hacks (opens in new tab) you need to try for more), the Shark spring sale is the best place to get cheap prices on the best Shark vacuum cleaners (opens in new tab). Its Anti Hair Wrap range has had money slashed off its price, including the popular cordless IZ202UK which easily switches floor modes for a deep and versatile clean.

Shoppers can also find the bestselling corded NZ801UKT for under £250, an upright vacuum cleaner that features the classic DuoClean floorhead and Powered Lift-Away technology, so you can get into hard to reach places. The newest Stratos line is also involved in the Shark spring sale, and you can find low prices on cleaning bundles, where you can get a new vacuum and mop at a fraction of the price.

Below, we’ve rounded up the top three deals from the Shark spring sale or you can click the link above to shop all offers at Shark. Shoppers can also find similar deals on Shark cleaning products at Amazon (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum IZ202UK: £349.99 , £229.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

Save £120 on the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum IZ202UK in the Shark spring sale. This cordless vacuum can easily be turned into a handheld device at the touch of a button, so you can hoover across carpet, hardwood floors, stairs, soft furnishings and inside your car. The IZ202UK comes with crevice tool and upholstery tool attachments, and in the sale, you’ll receive a free pet tool with this purchase.

(opens in new tab) Shark Classic Anti Hair Wrap Upright Pet Vacuum NZ801UKT: £349.99 , £249.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

Get the Shark Classic Anti Hair Wrap Upright Pet Vacuum NZ801UKT for under £250 at Shark. In our Shark NZ801UKT review , we commented that this highly efficient corded upright vacuum is “well designed, extremely competent on both hard floor and carpet and easy to store. Perfect for spring cleaning this year.