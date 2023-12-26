Get £200 off this luxury Nappa leather gaming chair deal

When it comes to the very best gaming chairs Secretlab has long been the name to beat. The best thing about its collection of chairs though, is that their appeal spans much wider than the gaming community.

These large and incredibly comfy chairs come in more subtle finishes making them ideal for any home office. I bought one myself over lockdown and completely transformed my working space. So much so that my actual chair has never quite lived up to it since.

As well as the regular assortment of leatherette and the super-comfy SoftWeave fabrics, the classic Secretlab Titan (2020) is available in an ultra-lux Nappa leather finish. This of course comes at a premium compared to the regular fabrics, but if you really want the ultimate home office chair – or gaming throne – it's a top choice.

The best part is that Secretlab's Christmas sale, which ends on 27th December, has some big discounts. While the new Secretlab Titan Evo chairs and most of the other finishes all have a decent £100 reduction, the Nappa leather model gets £200 off, making that upgrade even more appealing.

So if you bought the Nappa leather classic Titan right now, it would cost you less than the other fabric finishes outside of the sale.