Get off the track and enjoy the freedom these super grippy and supportive Adidas Five Ten Tennie shoes

For the support of a walking boot but the freedom of a trainer you need to go for walking shoes and if you want one of the best then it's the Adidas Five Ten Tennie approach shoes that are for you.

Going for a walk is one thing, but scrambling off the track to discover something new is entirely different. While walking boots can offer great waterproofing and ankle support stability, all that can get a bit stifling for those that want to go fast and get free.

The sole of these kicks is where the super powers lie. Firstly you've got Adidas' Stealth S1 rubber which equates to great grip, on rocks, on wet, on ice, on pretty much anything.

This continues to the climbing zone outsole edges meaning you get grip when scaling rocks too. This makes them a perfect hybrid for hiking, running and climbing.

The design of these shoes is also a big appeal here as Adidas has gone pretty retro with that style. It's also made sure you can grab the right look for you with plenty of colour options.

The shoe offers enough flex for comfort but with the support you'd expect from a foot-soldier that can help you hike and climb. So from smearing to schlepping, you're going to be comfortable in these.

A sock-like knit inner makes for superb comfort and temperature regulation in the shoe. It also means you can get that tight fit you'd want when out in nature moving at speed and not wanting to even remember you have shoes on.

