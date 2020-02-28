Get in on this amazing Nintendo Switch Lite deal before it's too late

You've made it to the end of the month, and what could be better than splashing out on a treat for yourself? We've seen some fantastic deals on the Nintendo Switch Lite over the past few weeks, and now your pockets are lined with payday money, you can get in on the action before they're gone for good!

The handheld console is usually priced at £199, but is enjoying a Black Friday-worthy discount over on Currys PC World's eBay store right now. If you head over there, you can pick up the Switch Lite for just £169, and while there are no additional eBay promotional discounts to be had this week, it's an absolute steal and it the cheapest price the console has ever been reduced to. Check out the details below:

process by aggressively slashing the price of the Nintendo Switch Lite over on eBay

Nintendo Switch Lite | Was: £199 | Now: £169

The Nintendo Switch Lite is available in three colourways; turquoise, yellow, and grey, and happily, all three are on offer for £169. Launched last year, the Switch Lite takes the Nintendo Switch experience and makes it fully portable, while supporting the full library of titles available on the platform. It's a great console and this deal is just too good to pass up.View Deal

A follow up to the Nintendo Switch, the Lite model is a dedicated handheld rather than a hybrid, and has ditched some of the OG Switch's features to maintain a lower price point, as well as making it more suited to the rigours of travel. Robust enough for kids and commuters alike, it's the perfect introductory platform to Nintendo's new family of consoles, which will eventually expand to include a more powerful version of the Switch.

If you want to play the platform exclusive IPs, but don't want to break the bank, this is the ideal middle ground while you wait for the launch of the Switch Pro. It's also perfectly timed for the launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons on March 20, and leaves you a little extra cash to splash out on these adorable Animal Crossing pro controllers.

Today's best Nintendo Switch Lite deals Nintendo Switch Lite 32gb... eBay £158 View Nintendo Switch Lite,... John Lewis £169 View CONSOLE NINTENDO CONSOLE... Amazon £173.57 View Nintendo Switch Lite Switch... very.co.uk £199.99 View Show More Deals