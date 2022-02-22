Get 20% off the ghd Glide & Rise Hot Brushes in this limited time offer

Looking to improve your hair styling routine? For a limited time only, leading hair care specialist, ghd is offering 20% off the Glide & Rise Hot Brushes.

Hot brushes are hybrid hair tools used to dry and style your hair for easy salon-worthy results. They recreate a professional blow dry at home and act as a dryer, straightener and curler all in one device.

Best known for their volumising hair dryers, straighteners and brushes, ghd rarely run sales on its own website. The ghd Black Friday 2021 sale offered 30% off at its peak so 20% off in mid February is pretty standout for the brand.

The Glide Hot Brush is the cheapest offer available at just £127 and comes with a 2 year warranty, plus free next day delivery if you order it now.

ghd Glide Hot Brush: was £159, now £127 at ghd

Get 20% off the ghd Glide Hot Brush. The ceramic technology and ioniser heats up the brush to 185º for optimum styling and healthier looking hair. It eliminates frizz and works well on both long, short, thick and thin hair types.

If you’re looking for more premium hair styling, the ghd Rise Hot Brush is also 20% off. A truly volumising tool, the Rise Hot Brush gives you double the volume and is just £135 at ghd today.

Like the Glide Hot Brush, it also comes with a 2 year warranty and free next day delivery.