Get £170 off this Miele vacuum cleaner!

It's available for £149 at the moment through Currys PC World

By

The Miele Complete C3 Extreme PowerLine Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner has over £170 off at the moment through Currys PC World - it'a available for £149. At 1600W, it's one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners from Miele. 

The vacuum includes a Miele HyClean 3D Efficiency dustbag that's self-closing so dust won't escape when you change the bag.

It comes with three integrated accessories - a crevice nozzle, dusting brush with natural bristles and upholstery nozzle. 

So what are you waiting for - get a great deal on this Miele vacuum cleaner

Make sure you check out T3's home and kitchen buying guides too

Check our own pages for each key retailer:

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.