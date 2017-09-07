Get £170 off this Miele vacuum cleaner!

The Miele Complete C3 Extreme PowerLine Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner has over £170 off at the moment through Currys PC World - it'a available for £149. At 1600W, it's one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners from Miele.
The vacuum includes a Miele HyClean 3D Efficiency dustbag that's self-closing so dust won't escape when you change the bag.
It comes with three integrated accessories - a crevice nozzle, dusting brush with natural bristles and upholstery nozzle.
So what are you waiting for - get a great deal on this Miele vacuum cleaner.
