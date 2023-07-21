Garmin watch owners just got this great free activities upgrade

Garmin has released a major update for its smart and sports watch ranges that adds a whole stack of great new features.

Some of the brand's best running watches will have received the upgrades already, while others are in the process of getting the new software now. That includes the Garmin Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955.

They and several others in the Garmin family receive the wrist-based running dynamics that Garmin Forerunner 265 and 965 are already capable of. That allows them to measure a swathe of running metrics, including cadence, stride length and ground contact time. This kind of granular detail usually requires optional accessories, but not the watches can do this on each device itself.

The feature is also now available on the Forerunner 945 LTE, as well as several Garmin smartwatches.

Load ratio tracking

In addition, load ratio has been added to the 955. This too is available on more recent watches and tracks the aforementioned short- and mid-term load ratio to help you keep your training status on track.

Finally, altitude acclimation enhancements have arrived on the Forerunner 945 LTE and 955 too. This gives you specific data when training at high altitude - to enable you to see how your body is reacting to the elevation.

All of the features are added to targeted adaptive coaching for cycling, a way of seeing your daily riding workouts on the watch itself; plus obstacle racing activity, a way of tracking performance during obstacle course events.

If you've not yet received these features for your Garmin watch, you may need to enable automatic updates on the watch or through the Garmin Express software for Windows or Mac.

Among the other devices that get one or more of the new features are the Garmin Fenix 7, Fenix 6 Series, Epix (Gen 2), Enduro, Enduro 2, Tactix 7, Marq, Marq (Gen 2), Quatix 7, and the Instinct 2 and Instinct Crossover.

The Garmin Forerunner 965 is arguably the most fully-featured among them, although it hasn't yet got the obstacle racing activity functionality.

