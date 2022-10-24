Garmin Epix 2 smartwatch gets a Porsche redesign

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Porsche Design has teamed up with Garmin to produce a special edition of the technology company's Epix 2 smartwatch.

The collaboration is between Garmin and Porsche Design, a division of the German sports car maker that adds its branding to everything from jackets and socks, to driving cloves and other accessories.

Porsche Design has previous when it comes to watches, but they tend to be Swiss pieces with automatic mechanical movements. This time around, the company has put its name to a smartwatch.

Normally priced at £899, the Garmin Epix 2 is a tough smartwatch, related to the company's Fenix 7 and with a chunky metal case, rubber strap and sapphire crystal protecting its display. It's the kind of go-anywhere, outdoor smartwatch that Apple is hoping to rival with its new Watch Ultra.

(Image credit: Porsche Design)

The Porsche x Garmin Epix 2 features a silver colours bezel and black case back, red detailing around the edge of the display and on a button at the two o'clock position, and a Porsche logo on the case back.

Meanwhile, the operating system is full of bespoke Porsche-branded smartwatch faces to pick from, and there's a tachymetre that runs around the circumference of the screen – a feature of motorsport-derived watches and used to calculate the average speed of an object, like a car, across a known distance.

Like the regular Epix 2, the watch has a 47mm case, AMOLED display and up to 16 days of battery life. The watch can track over 60 sports and exercises, and it has all of the usual health-tracking tech you'd expect from a Garmin smartwatch.

The Porsche Design Epix 2 is priced at £1,095, which is a fair chunk more than the standard £899 model, and is available now.