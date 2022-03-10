PS5 restock: GAME live now with Horizon, GT7, and more

Update: All PS5 stock has now sold out, however, GAME can sometimes go live with a second batch so we'll keep an eye on that and let you know.

This specific drop was a bit misleading. GAME put up a full page's worth of stock with both bundles and standalone consoles, however, it's now coming to light that only a handful of the bundles were actually up for sale (see below). We apologise for any inconvenience on our behalf.

Hopefully, Argos will prove more bountiful with its next supply of consoles. To keep up with all the latest stock drop information, head to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker.

Original Story: GAME has unexpectedly gone live with PlayStation 5 stock. Anyone still looking for a PS5 console should head to GAME's website to claim one before they sell out. The good news is that GAME usually has a good supply.

The retailer previously went live on February 18th and January 18th, so the thinking was that this would occur again on March 18th – not today, though! No, GAME has sprung a surprise drop on us all with lots of PlayStation 5 disc consoles and great bundles featuring Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima and Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Delivery is expected by March 25th at the latest for standard orders with anyone opting for priority receiving the console a few days earlier. While it's tempting to go for a standalone PS5 console, you are more likely to walk away with a Sony games machine if you go for a bundle – like this specific bundle with Horizon and an additional red DualSense controller.

Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and the upcoming Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere up to 35 minutes, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. We made it through the queue in 10 minutes flat, so it is possible! Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Struggling to decide what to play first? Well, our handy guide to the best PS5 games for 2022 will help sort that. You can also now read T3's Horizon Forbidden West review as well as T3's Elden Ring review to find out whether the latest blockbusters are worth picking up. I'm obsessed with the latter, having put more than 50 hours in so far. I might have a problem...