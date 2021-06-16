Gallen vs Huni live stream: how to watch online from anywhere in the world as the action gets underway

Are you looking for livestream of the Gallen Huni fight to watch online? With the main card underway, the big fight now looks like it’ll start at around 10pm AEST (1pm BST). So there’s still time to get set up, no matter where in Australia – or the world – you are.

Paul Gallen is jumping back in the ring less than two months after his first round destruction of Lucas Browne. Having recently gone head-to-head with some of the most experienced names in the heavyweight game, the former NRL star now faces a different kind of challenge in the form of rising star Justis Huni.

The pair are squaring off tonight at the ICC Exhibition Centre, Sydney, Australia and the Main Event coverage started at 7pm AEST today (Wednesday June 16).

Gallen boasts an undefeated record from 12 fights (11 wins, 1 draw), most recently beating Browne in stunning fashion, while also cleaning up by unanimous decision against notorious heavy hitter and former UFC legend Mark Hunt in December last year. That victory catapulted Gallen's reputation as a serious boxer, and his latest bout could see him cash in his biggest ever pay day.

Gallen is set to make a cool AU$1.275million from the fight with Huni, while the youngster will walk away with a mere AU$225,000.

Justis Huni (4-0-0) is one of the most exciting prospects in Australian boxing and is the current Australian heavyweight title holder. The 22-year-old is tipped as a genuine medal chance at the Tokyo Olympics, which he will back up for next month.

The lead up to the fight has been full of controversy, with Huni's hectic schedule in the lead up to Tokyo putting his bout with Gallen in doubt. But all looks set to go ahead now.

Boxing fans can watch the full card live and with better access to all of the action than ever before, thanks to Main Event showcasing the fight on Foxtel and Kayo.

Gallen vs Huni live stream: start time

Pay-per-view broadcasting with Kayo will start at 7pm AEST/10am BST/5am EDT.

Fox Sports 505 will show select undercard fights from 6:30pm AEST/9:30am BST/ 4:30am EDT, but you'll only get an hour of action before Main Event takes over the broadcast.

What time is the Gallen vs Huni fight really?

With 4 other fights on the main card we expect Gallen vs Huni to happen at about 22:00 AEST. That’s 13:00 BST OR 08:00 EDT.

Gallen vs Huni live stream: how to watch in Australia

Kayo Sports | Gallen vs Huni | AU$59.95 You can catch the action on the Gallen vs Huni card from 7pm tonight exclusively live with Main Event either on Kayo Sports or Foxtel via pay-per-view. And you don’t have to be a Kayo subscriber to watch the bout either. It’s available to order for AU$59.95 on both services. Head to Kayo.com.au to order your pay-per-view of the Gallen vs Huni heavyweight bout. If you’re looking to boost your sports viewing, a basic package subscription to Kayo gets you access to over 50 sports, ready to stream or watch on demand for just AU$25p/m with two screens included. If you want a third screen on your plan, it’ll cost you AU$35p/m. But there’s no lock-in contract, so you’re free to cancel anytime.View Deal

Gallen vs Huni live stream: how to watch overseas

For Aussies who subscribe to streaming services like Kayo, you’ll find these don’t work if you head overseas on holiday - or if you're currently living abroad.

For those who want to access the Main Event while overseas, your best option is to use a VPN service to change your IP address to a different location. This should let you access your local coverage as you would back home. You'll still need to purchase the bout through Kayo or Foxtel, but be sure you're linked up to a VPN first.

T3's tech experts have ranked the best VPN, making it easy for you to find the best one to meet your needs.

ExpressVPN - Get 3 months FREE with the best VPN money can buy

If you're after the best VPN money can buy, we'd recommend ExpressVPN every time. Not only is it incredibly simple for newbies to use, but it offers class-leading speeds, works on pretty much every device, and boasts rock-solid encryption and security. It has over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, which means you can dial your IP address into 160 locations around the world. It has put the effort into its software too, with dedicated apps for Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android, as well as some Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Apple TV, PS4 and Xbox and even your router. And now, T3 readers can claim three months free when you sign up to a 12-month plan. Or try it out for a 30 days and if you're not happy, you can get your money back.

