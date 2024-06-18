Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 offers something a bit different for the physical photograph fan

Quick Summary Fujifilm has replaced its landscape instant camera model after a 10-year run. The Instax Wide 400 allows you to take horizontal shots that are great for group photos. There's also a new Instax Mini LiPlay hybrid camera model.

After recently introducing a high-end model in its Instax instant camera lineup, in the form the of the Instax Mini 99, Fujifilm has now announced two family members that each offer something a big different.

Leading the charge is the Instax Wide 400. It is similar to its stablemates in that it takes instant photos, but its form factor is more like a classic Polaroid 1000 in that it prints them in landscape.

It replaces the Wide 300, which was released a decade ago, and you get a number of new features that seem well worth the upgrade.

That includes a self-timer feature, so you can mount the camera on a tabletop or tripod and take group photos remotely. An angle adjustment accessory also enables you to ensure the framing is accurate, even if you don't have a tripod.

A close-up lens attachment is now available too, which enables macro photography at 40cm.

The Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 will be available in a sage green colourway from 12 July 2024, priced at £129.99.

Also announced is a refresh for the popular Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay.

Like the original, the latest 2-in-1 hybrid camera is capable of taking both physical prints and digital pictures. The new model now comes with USB-C for charging, however, along with a much-more simple process for updating its firmware.

You can now download and install updates from the dedicated Instax Mini LiPlay app for iOS and Android, rather than over the web and then having to get it onto the camera via a microSD card.

Everything else is pretty similar. You still get 13 design frames and six filters to adjust your images with, plus a whole lot more on the dedicated app for post-processing.

The new Instax Mini LiPlay will be available from 19 July, priced at £149.99.

You will be able to get it in matcha green, misty white or deep bronze colours.