Fragrances with vegetable scents are trending...but why?

There's nothing better than finding your new favourite fragrance, and it's even nicer when you start receiving compliments on it as well. Whether it's a friend or even a stranger on the street, the words Wow..you smell great! What is that? can turn a bad day into something special. As there are so many variations of the best women's perfumes and best men's fragrances out there, many perfumers are beginning to experiment with different notes and pairings. Some are classic and some are wacky, but there's one particular fragrance trend that has recently grown in popularity more than others...vegetables.

Vegetal scents have been experimented with more and more since COMME des GARÇONS launched Radish Vetiver in 2019, followed by beetroot-inspired Rouge in 2020. Earlier this year, L’Artisan Parfumeur launched Le Potager, a collection of 5 perfumes centred around vegetable notes, including cauliflower, leek, sweet pea, beetroot and tomato leaf. The collection has been extremely successful, particularly due to its refreshing stance on fragrance as a whole. Alexandra Carlin and Quentin Bisch, the perfumers behind the collection, aimed to push the boundaries altogether: "the challenge is to dress the vegetable with a classic material to keep a part of the mystery".

In celebration of this new fragrance trend, we decided to round up some of the best vegetal scents currently on the market. From Jo Malone to Miller Harris, it really is clear how fragrant vegetables can be (and in a good way!) - don't worry, we've stuck the infamous cauliflower perfume in there as well.

1. Diptyque Eau Rose Eau de Parfum $206.95 at Amazon $220 at SSENSE $226.95 at Amazon This women's fragrance is labelled as 'rose done differently' due to the combined notes of damascena and centifolia roses. However, it's the hint of artichoke that makes it even more different, giving the perfume an extravagantly fresh scent. After all, perfumers say that “a good rose always smells of artichoke”. A 30ml bottle retails for £75 and an 75ml is £148. 2. Miller Harris La Feuille Visit Site Known for creating rich and luxurious fragrances, Miller Harris is no stranger to an unusual scent pairing. La Feuille is a unisex fragrance that offers a medley of sun dappled green leaves, ivy, oak and wonderfully aromatic tomato. Very earthy and fresh - we love the sound of this one. A 100ml bottle is £180 but you can purchase a 2ml sample for £3.50 if you fancy testing it first.

3. Jo Malone English Pear & Sweet Pea Cologne Visit Site Our first Jo Malone pick is the gorgeous English Pear & Sweet Pea Cologne, a fresh and classic unisex scent. The luscious notes of pear are enveloped in softly scented pastel sweet peas, nestled on a base of powdery white musk, making it a perfect choice for summer or spring. Like all Jo Malone fragrances, there is a choice between a 30ml and 100ml bottle. The 30ml is £55 and the 50ml is £118. 4. L’Artisan Perfumer Tonka Blanc Eau de Parfum Visit Site The L’Artisan Perfumer Tonka Blanc unisex fragrance is refreshed with bergamot, tangerine and....yep, cauliflower. It's apparently a creation that combines innovation with sweetness, and is the very first fragrance on the market to feature a natural vegetable extract. A 100ml bottle retails for £155. 5. Jo Malone Earl Grey & Cucumber Cologne Check Amazon Visit Site Back again with the Jo Malone but they really do love a vegetable scent. Embodying the English afternoon tea experience, this unisex fragrance has a burst of bergamot, distinct to Earl Grey, and the cool succulence of crunchy cucumber. A reviving and refined scent that oozes with class. It's available in a 100ml bottle for £118. 6. Byredo Eleventh Hour Eau de Parfum $93.39 at Amazon $205 at Verishop $205 at SSENSE Eleventh Hour by Byredo is a woody and aromatic fragrance for both women and men. Its top notes are sichuan pepper and bergamot, with its middle notes being plum, fig, rum and a strong under layer of carrot seeds. There's lots going on with this one! It's available in a 50ml bottle for £140 and a 100ml bottle is £200.

