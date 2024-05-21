Forget Stanley cup – this Hydro Flask tumbler looks identical and is 33% cheaper

If there's a gym water bottle that everyone owns right now, it's the Stanley Quencher Cup. The must-have water bottle keeps drinks cool for 11 hours and comes in a rainbow of colours has been dominating everyone's Instagram and TikTok feeds (even Adele has one).

But if you can't justify spending $45 on a water bottle then we’ve found an incredible dupe from Hydro Flask. Not only does their 40oz All Round Travel Tumbler look pretty much identical to the Stanley, but right now you can get it in the sale for $29.96 – that’s 33% less than the 40oz Stanley Quencher!

Hydro Flask 40 oz All Around™ Travel Tumbler: was $39.95, now $29.96 Is it a Stanley Quencher? No (although it may as well be), it's the Hydro Flas Travel Tumbler! Available in 14 different colours, it'll keep your drink icy cold for 24 hours and piping hot for 12. Save 25% off now!

In terms of specs, the Stanley Quencher and Hydro Flask are pretty similar too. Although, the Hydro Flask can keep liquids cold for 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours, whereas the Stanley Quencher only keeps drinks cold for 11 hours and hot for seven.

The Hydro Flask is also dishwasher safe, BPA-free and is made from 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel so you’ll get no flavour transfer. Although you don’t get as wide a variety when it comes to colours as you would with the Stanley Quencher, the Hydro Flask Tumbler still has a palette of 14 colours pretty to choose from, which is more than enough. This offer won't last for long though, so don't miss while you can! *Adds to basket immediately*.