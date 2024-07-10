Forget Prime Day – Ooni’s pizza ovens are 30% off in its summer sale

While the best Prime Day deals are right around the corner, you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you didn't’ have a look at other retailers’ sales events. For example, right now Ooni is running its summer sale and offering up to 30% off its popular Koda, Karu, Fyra and Volt pizza ovens, and accessories.

Shop the full Ooni Summer Sale

As one of the best pizza oven brands on the market, Ooni offers a variety of gas, wood pellet and electric models that will look the part in any garden. Aside from making delicious and authentic pizzas, Ooni pizza ovens can also cook meat, vegetables, fish, bread, desserts and more, making them a brilliant investment for your outdoor kitchen.

Pizza ovens aren’t cheap purchases, so if you want to get your hands on an Ooni pizza oven, the summer sale is the time to do so. To help you decide, I’ve rounded up the best three Ooni pizza oven deals you can buy today, but if you want to shop the full sale, click the link above to head over to the Ooni website.

Ooni Koda 16: was £499 , now £349.30 at Ooni

Get 30% off the Ooni Koda 16 in the Ooni summer sale. This gas-powered pizza oven has a 16-inch cooking area that can cook fresh pizza in just 60 seconds. It reaches up to 500°C in just 20 minutes, and has a sleek design that’s easy to maintain and adjust for the perfect cook.

Ooni Karu 12: was £299 , now £239.20 at Ooni

The Ooni Karu 12 is 20% off at Ooni. The multi-fuel pizza oven works with gas, charcoal or wood pellets and has a 15mm baking stone which can cater to 12-inch pizzas. It has a stylish silver colour, comes with a chimney and weighs just 12kg, making it easy to move around your outdoor space.

Ooni Volt 12: was £799 , now £639.20 at Ooni

Save £159.80 on the Ooni Volt 12 in the Ooni summer sale. This electric-powered pizza oven can be used both indoors and outdoors, and can comfortably sit on top of a kitchen counter. It’s arguably one of the most versatile pizza ovens, thanks to its adjustable dials, built-in timer, and easy temperature controls. See our 5-star Ooni Volt 12 review for more details.