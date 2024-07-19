Forget Prime Day – I've just bought the Shark Detect Pro in the John Lewis sale

I'm sure you're aware that Prime Day has just come to an end, but it doesn't mean the bargains have. Whilst there are some last minute vacuum cleaner deals left on Amazon, other retailers are still going full steam ahead.

I discovered this morning that John Lewis has reduced Shark's latest vacuum cleaner, the Shark Detect Pro Auto-Empty System, by an impressive 35%. Originally priced at £449.99, the Shark Detect Pro is now just under £300.

Buy the Shark Detect Pro Auto-Empty System for £296 at John Lewis

I recently reviewed the Shark Detect Pro , which is exactly the same vacuum cleaner, just without the Auto-Empty System. I was throughly impressed by its deep-cleaning settings and multiple suction modes, but the Auto-Empty system would have made the dust unloading process a lot easier. After eyeing up the model with the included Auto-Empty system ever since, I finally decided to take the plunge and make a purchase.

To view the Shark Detect Pro deal at John Lewis, click the link below.

Shark Detect Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Auto-Empty System IW3510UK: was £499.99, now £296.00 at John Lewis

This ultra-lightweight, deep-cleaning cordless intelligently adapts to every mess and empties itself. It has four deep-cleaning technologies for up to 50% better dirt pick-up: DirtDetect, EdgeDetect, FloorDetect and LightDetect.

The Auto-Empty system has a 2-litre capacity and can hold dirt and debris for up to 45 days. Instead of emptying the vacuum cleaner over a bin, all you need to do is attach it to the base when finished and it will automatically empty for you. An Anti-Allergen Complete Seal then captures and traps 99.9% of the dust collected, preventing them from being released back into your home.