Forget Amazon Prime Day: get a cheap 50-inch Samsung TV under £500 at Currys NOW!

Looking for a great mid-range Samsung TV deal? There's no need to hang on for Amazon Prime Day when Currys is offering £100 off the 50-inch or 55-inch Samsung TU8500 smart TV, which we just gave a great review.

• Buy Samsung UE50TU8507 for £599 now £499 at Currys

• Buy Samsung UE55TU8507 for £699 now £599 at Currys

In our full Samsung TU8500 review, we praised it for being "Good for movies. Great for games. Cheap as chips. Colour us impressed."

It's the model in Samsung's range that sits right below the QLED TVs, and though the panel isn't as advanced as those models, it's still a really strong performer for the price, especially with its uniform contrast giving even and accurate images over the whole screen, which is not a given in more budget sets, especially at these sizes.

What really tips it into a strong recommendation from us is the smart platform, though, which is the same as you get on all of Samsung's TVs right up to the really expensive 8K stuff.

Samsung's Tizen smart TV software is among the best out there in terms of being easy to understand and use, and has every key streaming service supported.

Samsung Crystal Processor 4K is capable for upscaling and handling motion, and through obviously more expensive TVs do it better, the performance here represents excellent value.

Samsung's TVs are also top for gaming, with among the lowest input lag in the business, so if you're looking for a new gaming TV, it's a good choice.

