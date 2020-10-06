Amazing 4K OLED TV deal saves you £300 on the LG CX, AND gets you free headphones! Who needs Prime Day?

We know lots of people will be waiting for Amazon Prime Day deals before picking up a TV, but if you're looking for one the of the best OLED TVs, you won't find anything better than that deal on the phenomenal LG CX from John Lewis.

It's one of the best TVs on the planet of any kind, packing in all of LG's most advanced screen and processing technology, but without costing ridiculous money. And that's before John Lewis knocked £300 off its RRP AND threw in a pair of LG true wireless headphones! This is definitely one of the best Prime Day TV deals you'll see.

• Buy LG CX 55-inch OLED TV | Save £200 | Now £1,399 at Amazon UK

In our full LG CX review, we said "The LG CX’s combination of exquisite pictures at a lower price make it LG’s most all-round irresistible OLED TV yet."

For movie lovers, it's the best TV in its price class, thanks to the way LG's processing and the deep contrast of OLED combine to create incredibly true-to-life pictures.

But we also rate the LG CX as the best gaming TV, thanks its support for every fancy new feature supported by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, including the ability to display 4K video at 120fps, and Variable Refresh Rate, which means no more screen tearing when the framerate wobbles, so things look smooth and clear at all times.

The LG CX supports these features over every HDMI port – some rival TVs only have one port capable of handling the latest connectivity options. Basically, if you want the games we're most excited about, such as Horizon: Forbidden West, to look their best, this TV is T3's pick to do that.

LG CX 55-inch OLED TV | Save £300 and get FREE LG true wireless headphones! | Now £1,399 at John Lewis & Partners

We rank this as the best TV on the planet under £2k, and the best gaming TV bar none. The amazing HDR performance of OLED combines with LG's fantastic handling of detail and nuance in dark areas to produce something extraordinary. It also has one of the best smart TV platforms built into it, as well as loads of next-gen connectivity options, meaning it's perfectly future-proofed. When you buy from John Lewis, you get a five-year guarantee, plus a pair of LG Tone Free HBS-SN4 true wireless headphones if you enter code 82455214 at checkout.View Deal

