Fitbit Versa 3, Inspire and Sense will soon be even better value thanks to a software update built for Charge 5

New 'Daily Readiness Score’ tells you whether to workout or rest

Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit has just launched its latest fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5, which brings together a powerful overview of your health and fitness levels from your wrist. Central to this new wearable is what Fitbit calls a 'Daily Readiness Score', which is provided to users to inform them what level of activity their body is ready to undertake at the beginning of each day.

And this new feature is not only arriving with the Fitbit Charge 5, but it will also roll out on the Fitbit Sense, Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe, and the Fitbit Inspire 2. The score is compiled from a trio of your health stats: the previous night’s sleep, your level of physical activity during the previous day, and an overview of your heart rate variability (HRV) over several evening’s sleep prior.

Fitbit will use the score to determine whether it's a good time for your body to exercise or whether you need some time out to recuperate. A higher Daily Readiness Score signals that you’re ready to engage in more intensive workouts, pushing your body further as you do so. However, if the Daily Readiness Score errs on the lower side, then it could be a sign that your body needs to take some time to rest.

Fitbit has increasingly sought to cater to areas of fitness and wellbeing that go beyond those of, say, how fast you're able to run or the distance traveled on your bike. The Fitbit Sense smartwatch, for instance, concentrates more on your stress levels, while services such as Fitbit Premium take a more holistic view of users’ health, letting you tap into mindfulness tools from the comfort of your wrist.

Fitbit 'Daily Readiness Score'

The Daily Readiness Score will be easily viewable in the Fitbit app when it rolls out, alongside the scores from each category, which the algorithm uses to form your day's readiness rating. Here, you’ll be able to check in on how your health is being assessed by Fitbit on any given day, accessing heaps of insights and recommendations on how you can improve your readiness score day-to-day.

We've compiled the best fitness trackers and fitness and running watches to cover you in any workout scenario, so it's well worth checking out the cream of the current crop of wearables available on the market before you make a purchase. As for your Daily Readiness Score, it's set to roll out sooner rather than later, and you'll need to be signed up to Fitbit’s Premium subscription to use it.

