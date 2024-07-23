First look at Oura Ring 4 shows Samsung Galaxy Ring could have a serious rival soon

Quick Summary A certification listing has appeared indicating that the next generation of the Oura smart ring is on its way. The listing features live images and size options.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has been the smart ring gracing the majority of lips over the last few months, especially in the last couple of weeks now that it’s officially launched and all the details are known.

It isn’t the first smart ring to market however, with several competitors having been around a lot longer. Oura is one of those, and its smart ring, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is often heralded as the one to beat. The problem is, it launched in October 2021 so it's been around a while now, giving the Galaxy Ring a fresh, new advantage (as well as the fact that it's made by Samsung and works seamlessly with Galaxy phones).

It looks like the Galaxy Ring might be about to get some more competition though, and from the king of the ring itself – an Oura Ring 4 seems to have been spotted making its way through certification.

A listing, found by Android Authority, not only presents live images of the Oura Ring 4, but the model number and sizes used for testing.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

The Oura Ring 4 seems to be going under the model numbers OA11 and OA12 – thought to potentially be two style options similar to what is currently offered by the Ring Gen 3 in the Heritage and Horizon options.

There is less information about the OA12, but the listing for OA11, thought to be the Horizon equivalent, shows a smooth and design with no visible bumps shown on the images.

The certification talks about the OA11 being tested in sizes 7, 9, 13, and 15, while the images show the device in a size 10. It's possible other sizes will be available at launch however, with the Oura Ring Gen 3 coming in 6 to 13 and colours including Silver, Black, Stealth, and Gold for the Heritage model. The Horizon comes in additional Brushed Titanium and Rose Gold finishes.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring meanwhile comes in 5 to 13 sizes and Titanium Black, Titanium Gold, Titanium Silver colour options.

Oura hasn't confirmed the Oura Ring 4 as yet, so for now, it remains a rumour. The certification is a good indication that it is on its way, however. When it will arrive is a different story and with the Galaxy Ring available to buy from 24 July, it might want to get a wriggle on.