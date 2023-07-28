Face Steaming: what are the benefits and how can do you it at home?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Skincare trends are constantly changing, so much so that it can often be hard keeping up. Knowing your moisturisers from your facial cleansing brushes can even be tricky, especially when you’re not quite sure where to start. However, there is one trend that has been circulating a lot more than usual recently, and that’s face steaming.

Face steaming has been used as a skincare technique since Roman times, focusing on alleviating stress and promoting healthier skin. It works by exposing your skin to vapour rising from heated water for a certain amount of time. Whilst it seems like an easy way to kickstart your skincare, it’s important to be aware that some dermatologists have warned that it’s not for everyone, especially if you have a certain skin type. Don’t worry, we’ve done all the digging for you. Keep reading to find out whether it would work for you and how you can do it at home.

What actually are the benefits of face steaming?

1. It purifies your skin

Warm steam helps to open up the pores on your face, helping to clear out any dirt or impurities which have gathered throughout the day. Opening up your pores also loosens up any blackheads, making them easier to remove.

2. It's hydrating

Facial steaming helps hydrate the face by increasing oil production, naturally moisturising the face. It also helps to break down any dehydrated skin which stops facial serums and moisturisers working properly, allowing them to have a better effect after steaming.

3. It helps with sinus congestion

Steaming your face can also help relieve sinus congestion, as well as any headaches. Adding certain essential oils to your steam can boost the effect. A perfect alleviator to a nasty cold or horrid hay fever!

4. It boosts circulation

Warm steam creates a natural increase in skin temperature, dilating your blood vessels and increasing blood flow. This boost of blood flow nourishes your skin and is especially good for cellular repair. It also leaves your skin feeling super glowy.

5. It reduces stress

The feeling of warm steam on your face is relaxing, making it perfect after a stressful day. Again, why don’t you add some essential oils to the steam and become immersed in a strong sense of calm.

How can you steam your face at home?

There are two ways you can steam your face at home:

1. Buy a facial steamer

Facial steamers are a great option as they pretty much do all the work for you. Many come with multiple settings, meaning you can control how much steam is released. Have a look at some options:

2. Bowel and towel technique

The bowel and towel technique is very much a DIY option, but it doesn’t mean it’s any less effective. Here’s how you do it:

Remember, if the water is too hot for you to start steaming right away, leave it to cool for a few minutes and try again.

Is face steaming right for your skin type?

If you have normal or combination skin, steaming once or twice a week is a great method for cleansing the skin without stripping it of moisture. It’s also great for those with acne-prone skin as it can unclog pores and decrease the acne-inducing bacteria at the same time.

However, it is recommended by dermatologists that steaming should not be carried out if you have rosacea or eczema. This can interfere with your skin’s barrier and may even aggravate it more, especially if you use medication for it. Speak with your GP or dermatologist for more information.