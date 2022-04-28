Exclusive Watch Shop discount code offers 30% off thousands of designer watches

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re looking for a new dress watch, chronograph or smartwatch, Watch Shop is a popular retailer which specialises in the top brands. Until the end of this week (1st May), Watch Shop is offering T3 readers 30% off thousands of designs with our exclusive discount code.

Use this Watch Shop discount code for 30% off

With summer coming up and the return of parties, weddings, and events, now is the perfect time to invest in a new timepiece. Watches and jewellery always come with a high price tag so this exclusive discount code from Watch Shop can help you save a little money and look great whilst doing so.

Watch Shop is the official supplier for all of the watch and jewellery brands that you see on the website. With the tagline ‘No.1 for brands’, you’re guaranteed to find the best and highest quality watch brands available on the market. Ordering watches and jewellery online can be a bit daunting and nerve-wracking but Watch Shop takes the stress out of it as you know you’re getting the real deal.

This exclusive discount code is valid until 1st May, giving you just a few days to take advantage of this 30% off at Watch Shop. You can save hundreds of pounds with this discount code and it can be used on thousands of products on the website. To get this exclusive discount code, head to the Watch Shop discount code page.

How should you use your Watch Shop discount code?

Whether you have something in mind or just fancy having a browse, this Watch Shop discount code can be used on thousands of products across the site, so you're sure to find something you like.

If you’re unsure what to use this Watch Shop discount code on, we’ve come up with a couple of ideas so you can get the most out of this deal. Watch Shop stocks some very prestigious brands such as Seiko, Tissot and Hamilton, as well as more modern brands like Garmin and Polar.

One of my favourite watches included in the sale is this Seiko 5 Sports Watch. It's a great unisex piece that mixes stainless steel, rose gold and black perfectly. This watch is built to perform, too, with 100 metres of water resistance and an automatic movement that will last until the end of time. Our discount code reduces the price from £261 down to £182.70.

Another one of my favourites is this monotone Casio G-Shock. The 5600 Series DW-5610SU-8ER, to give it its full name, features an alarm and 200 metres of water resistance, meaning it can be worn when doing water sports. Our discount code brings the price from £92 down to £64.40.

Finally, if you're looking for something a little more affordable and simple, I'd recommend this stylish Jack Wills Union Watch. It stands out with an on-trend green colourway and legible white and black dial. Our discount code reduces the price from £30 down to just £16.80.