Eve Systems upgrades its Smart Weather Station with new Matter support

QUICK SUMMARY Eve Systems has added a Matter version of Eve Weather, the brand’s smart weather station. The new version has all the same features as the original, and comes with the same price tag, too. The Matter version of the Eve Smart Weather Station is available now at Eve and Amazon for €79.95 / $79.95.

Eve Systems has just launched a Matter version of its popular Eve Smart Weather Station. Available from today, the new Eve Smart Weather Station with Matter connects to other platforms to offer weather updates on multiple devices, plus it won’t cost you more than the original version.

As one of the leading providers for smart home devices, Eve is commonly known for its collection of the best smart plugs , detectors and sensors. The brand has also been adding Matter to many of its current devices, including the world’s first Matter smart outlet , and now, the Eve Smart Weather Station is getting the same treatment.

The Eve Smart Weather Station or simply Eve Weather intelligently monitors the local weather, temperature and humidity using precision engineered sensors. It displays the weather details and its trends via its large display screen to keep you up-to-date with the current conditions. For use outside, it has a water resistant case and connects to the Eve app to analyse, measure and explain the weather.

The Eve app can be accessed via your iPhone or iPad tablet, and is also compatible with voice assistants. Now thanks to Matter, the latest Eve Weather updates can be viewed on other platforms, including Android devices and other voice assistants like Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

(Image credit: Eve)

Not only does this new Matter upgrade connect to more devices so more people can use the Eve Smart Weather Station, but it also allows for smoother and smarter automations. As stated by Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve, “Eve Weather is irreplaceable in providing triggers and conditions for automations, indoors and outdoors… and thanks to Matter technology, everyone can now benefit from its accurate readings, regardless of platform."

The new Matter version of the Eve Smart Weather Station is €79.95 / $79.95, the same price as the standard version. It’s available to buy on the Eve Systems website and Amazon , and if you have the HomeKit model, Eve is offering a free Matter firmware upgrade for existing devices.