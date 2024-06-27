Eufy's subscription-free video doorbell is almost 40% off in early Prime Day deal

If you didn't already know, certain video doorbell brands have recently increased their subscription charges. The price hike has left a lot of users feeling frustrated, especially after forking out for one of best video doorbells on the market.

With this in mind, I recently put together a list of video doorbells that don't have a monthly subscription fee. Ranging from Eufy to Ezviz, it includes three impressive models that offer alternative video storage without requiring more money. Since then, I've noticed another subscription-free model has been discounted in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day.

The Eufy Security Wireless Video Doorbell S210 2K has an RRP of £149.99 but is currently reduced to £94.99 on Amazon. Take a look:

Eufy Security Video Doorbell Wireless S210 2K: was £149.99, now £94.99 at Amazon (save £55)

This is one of Eufy's most recent wireless video doorbells and it's hardly on sale, so grab a bargain whilst you still can.

This Eufy wireless video doorbell has a built-in 2K sensor and professional-grade lens, allowing users to view activity in picture-perfect resolution. It also features enhanced human detection which accurately determines whether or not a human is present. This is a feature we've only seen in recent launches, so it's great that Eufy has also adopted it.

This model also has an impressive battery life, allowing users to enjoy a full six months of surveillance from just one charge. With many models unable to reach the 30 day mark, this definitely one of Eufy's highlights.

The reason why there's no monthly subscription fee is because the Eufy wireless video doorbell's recordings are stored directly onto the accompanying chime. It wipes after three months, but that's more than enough time to get hold of any clips you want to keep.

If you're feeling like browsing some more, check out our TikTok video on subscription free video doorbells below: