Epic Walmart TV deals: there's no need to wait for Amazon Prime Day

Whilst we're waiting for some big TV deals to drop for Amazon Prime Day, as they most certainly will, we might as well have a look around to see what other online retailers have on offer. And you might be surprised to learn that you can already make some huge savings on big brand TVs right now.
There are some amazing Walmart TV deals on at the moment. Whether you are interested in 43", 55" or 65" TVs, or maybe you want to upgrade your old 32" HD set to a 4K UHD Smart TV with built-in AI capabilites, Walmart has you covered.
Save up to a $1200 on brands like Samsung, LG and Roku. The Walmart deal includes entry-level TVs under $300 all the way up to the top of the class 65" 4K Ultra HD models for $2300.
The best Walmart 4K UHD smart TV deals
Samsung 43" Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV UN43NU6900 | Was $499 | Now $278 | Save $221
Add some clarity to your movies with this brilliant entry-level Samsung 4K TV. All content is upscaled to 4K even if it isn't high definition already. 45% off plus free delivery!View Deal
LG 43" Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV 43UK6200PUA | Was $348 | Now $278 | Save $70
Queue up TV shows, movies and online content using LGs intuitive webOS. The Quad-core processor helps reduce video noise, enhance sharpness and helps bring colors to life. This 4K Active HDR TV sports a slim unibody and ultra surround sound, too.View Deal
RCA 55" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Roku Smart LED TV (RTRU5527-W) | Was $799.99 | Now $299.99 | Save $500
Achieve crystal clear 4K Ultra HD picture with this 55-inch Roku Smart TV. Access all your favorite streaming channels, including Netflix and Youtube, using Roku's user-friendly interface. Now $500 off, that's over 60% saved!View Deal
Samsung 65" Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV UN65NU6900 | Was $799 | Now $598 | Save $201
This Samsung Smart TV sports an impressive 65-inch screen and can upscale even non-4K content to 4K using it's UHD Engine. Over $200 off plus free delivery on this model.View Deal
Samsung 75" Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV UN75NU6900 | Was $1499.99 | Now $997.99 | Save $502
Want to go even bigger on screen size? How about a 75-inch TV? Get 4 times the resolution of Full HD with this Smart TV. This TV also upscales non-4K content as the one above. Now $500 off until stocks last!View Deal
LG 55" Class OLED C8 Series 4K (2160P) Smart Ultra HD HDR TV - OLED55C8PUA | Was $2999.99 | Now $1596.99 | Save $1297
Haven't got a smart speaker but would like to enjoy the benefits of voice control? LG's ThinQ AI can manage all your connected smart devices at home. Not to mention 4K cinema HDR picture and the Dolby Atmos sound. Enjoy over $1200 savings on this TV!View Deal
LG 65" Class OLED B8 Series 4K (2160P) Smart Ultra HD HDR TV - OLED65B8PUA | Was $3299 | Now $2297 | Save $1002
This AI-powered smart TV comes with a massive 65-inch screen and the α7 intelligent processor which enhances colors, bringing true-to-life images to your living room. The LG OLED panel uses self-illuminating pixels, delivering perfect blacks and vivid colors.View Deal
Click here to see some other tech offerings for Walmart.
Want to know which are the best TVs on the market at the moment? Read our article on the Best TVs.
