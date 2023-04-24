Emma’s new cooling mattress is a dream for hot sleepers

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The beginning of 2023 has gotten off to a successful start for Emma. So far this year, Emma has announced the new Emma NextGen Premium mattress (opens in new tab) (available in June) and its latest launch of the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress. Featuring patented Premium ThermoSync technology, the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress is sure to be a hit with hot sleepers, and as someone who runs hot during the night, I’m definitely intrigued by this new mattress from Emma.

As a leading UK sleep manufacturer, Emma is well known for its high quality sleep products, many of which hold top spots in our best mattress (opens in new tab) and best memory foam mattress (opens in new tab) guides. The brand has always credited itself as using temperature regulating technology, although in some of our testing, we’ve found them to still be a touch on the warm side, as stated in our Emma Premium mattress review (opens in new tab).

But the new Emma Luxe Cooling mattress (opens in new tab) is specifically tailored to keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night, making it perfect for warm sleepers and hot sticky nights during the summer. The Emma Luxe Cooling mattress does this through its patented Premium ThermoSync technology which facilitates cool conditions to help you achieve an ideal sleeping temperature and avoid overheating during the night.

Alongside its Premium ThermoSync technology, the top layer of the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress is infused with graphite particles which absorb excess body heat and distribute it away from the mattress. The release of heat is achieved by the Diamond Degree foam which helps regulate your body temperature and supports you into deeper longer sleep phases.

(Image credit: Emma)

Made up of 5 layers of support, the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress features 4 layers of foam and 1 layer of 12.5cm pocket springs. The height of the springs combined with Emma’s advanced Halo memory foam allows the mattress to adapt to your body’s movement and sleep position, so you’re constantly supported and comfortable while you sleep.

The CarbonFlex springs in the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress work independently to provide precision support and keep your spine aligned while you rest. They also provide 5 body zone support which works to keep you cool, dry and cosy. If you’re not sure whether to choose foam, springs or both, see our comparison guide on memory foam vs springs (opens in new tab).

Overall, the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress has a medium-firm feel and could be the perfect mattress for people who run hot or deal with night sweats while they sleep. If news of the UK heatwave is anything to go by, Emma has launched its new Luxe Cooling mattress at the perfect time!

Now available to buy at Emma (opens in new tab), the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress comes in single, small double, double, king, super king and EU sizes. In terms of pricing, a single is £1,331, a double is £1,998, a king is £2,220 and a super king is £2,442. As it’s a new launch, these prices are to be expected but lucky for you, Emma is offering its customers 55% off the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress right now.