Emma launches NextGen Premium mattress & it might be its best mattress yet…

Leading UK sleep manufacturer, Emma has just launched its NextGen Premium mattress (opens in new tab), its most comfortable, supportive and sustainable mattress yet. Featuring innovative edge-to-edge technology, the Emma NextGen Premium mattress promises more comfort, support and breathability than its predecessor… and could be a strong contender for the title of best mattress (opens in new tab). Needless to say, we’re intrigued!

Also called the Premium Pro, the Emma NextGen Premium mattress is the successor to the Emma Premium, which we gave 5 stars in our Emma Premium mattress review (opens in new tab). The NextGen Premium mattress is said to provide 20% more comfort, ergonomic support and breathability than the Premium, thanks to its new technology and heightened springs.

The NextGen Premium mattress features Emma’s specially developed E2E (edge-to-edge) technology. The E2E technology includes heightened pocket springs that don’t require a foam frame, making it more supportive and durable than previous Emma mattresses. The extra tall pocket springs, which have been increased from 12cm to 18cm, provide optimal spinal alignment and better pressure distribution.

The layer of extra tall pocket springs are arguably the most impressive part of the new NextGen Premium mattress. When combined with 3 foam layers of Halo, Airgocell and HRX Supreme foams, the mattress provides brilliant motion isolation, so you can easily change positions at night without disturbing your partner. The height of the springs and the limited layers of foam also maximise airflow, making it more breathable and prevents overheating.

The springs and foam makeup of the NextGen Premium mattress is said to offer exceptional support and stability. The 7-zoned mattress adapts to your body shape, and precisely targets 7 important parts of the body, including the head, shoulders, lumbar, pelvic, knees, legs and feet. This zoning cleverly works to keep your spine aligned with firm support while also providing softer cradling for the hips and shoulders.

As you can tell, we’re extremely impressed with the new materials of the Emma NextGen Premium mattress. But what makes it even more impressive is that it’s Emma’s most environmentally-friendly and sustainable mattress yet.

The brand has worked hard to introduce more recyclable materials to its mattress range and reduce its carbon footprint. Emma has done this by decreasing the amount of foam used in the NextGen Premium mattress and increasing the amount of recyclable steel springs. This has lowered its CO2 emissions by 32% compared to the Emma Premium and 58% less than the Emma Original (opens in new tab).