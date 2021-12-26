Emma Boxing Day sale! Mattresses, duvets, weighted blankets and more all half price

Emma's Boxing Day sale is one of the best we've seen. The discounts are BIG. Right now, there's 50% off both Emma's mattresses, as well as up to 50% off bundles and accessories, from bedding and sheets to the new Emma weighted blanket. This sale is running until 31 Dec 2021.

Emma is the brand behind our best memory foam mattress – the Emma Original – and this year also added an outstanding new hybrid into its range. We gave it a full five stars in our Emma Premium mattress review. If you're not in the market for a new mattress right now, do take a look at this brand's sleep accessories, because we really rate those too. Here's our pick of the best discounts in the Emma Boxing Day sale:

Emma Premium mattress: Double was £999, now £499.50 at Emma Emma Premium mattress: Double was £999, now £499.50 at Emma

The newest addition to the Emma lineup, the Premium takes the dreamily comfortable memory foam of the Original and adds a layer of tall springs, for improved airflow and support. We gave it a full 5* in our Emma Premium mattress review, and right now there's a massive 50% off all sizes.

Emma Premium microfibre pillow: was £119, now £59.50 at Emma Emma Premium microfibre pillow: was £119, now £59.50 at Emma

Upgrade your bedding situation with a new premium pillow. This one is made with a fluffy polyester down-alternative stuffing that means it's washable at up to 60 degrees. It won't clump, and comes with removable inserts so you can adjust the firmness and height to your preference. There's 50% off now.

Emma Cloud Duvet: was £139, now £69.50 at Emma (save £70) Emma Cloud Duvet: was £139, now £69.50 at Emma (save £70)

This Emma duvet is designed to deliver cloud-like softness and comfort. It's 6.7 tog, so more of a spring/summer weight than one for the depths of winter. It's stuffed with breathable and temperature-regulating microfibre filling, and happily, it can also be machine washed at 60 degrees. There's 50% off for Christmas.

How good is this sale? As you'll see from our Emma mattress discount codes and deals page, it's extremely rare to see a price drop of 50% or more, so it's well worth taking advantage of these discounts. All mattresses come with a 200 night trial period, during which time you can make absolutely sure you love your new mattress, as well as a 10-year guarantee and free delivery.