Cheap electric razor deals: Braun Series 9, Series 8, Philips Series 9000 and 7000 and a load more better than half price

Flagship electric razors such as the Braun Series 9 with a cleaning/charging station, are premium items aimed at business class jetsetters, but thanks to extremely regular price cuts, sales and deals, sometimes ordinary people like you can afford them. This is often true around Black Friday, but it's also true today on Beige Wednesday. In fact Amazon has deals on the Series 9 and a bafflingly large selection of other Braun razors which you may peruse below. Here are the highlights, though.

• Braun Series 9 9340s £225 at Amazon, was £450 – half price! Save £225

• Braun Series 9 9390cc £200 at Amazon, was £500 – save £300 or 60%

Of course, only a complete sucker pays RRP for any shaver but these are the lowest Amazon prices ever on two top-of-the-line shavers. Your choice is a larger discount on an older model with cleaning station (only OCD hygiene fiends really need this; you can just rinse these shavers under a tap) or a smaller (but still half price) deal on Braun's newest model, with a much more compact charger.

Braun Series 9 9340s £225 | Was £449.99 | Save £225 at Amazon

The 5 synchronized shaving elements of the Series 9 mean you get smoother with fewer strokes. It's Braun's best shaver. The Series 9 is Braun's longstanding, top-of-the-range, top-of-the-morning shaver for men. While I am fairly confident no sane person has ever paid £450 for it, today's discount makes it almost a steal.

Braun Series 9 9390cc £200 | Was £500 | Save £300 at Amazon

This slightly older model comes with a bulky charging station that deep cleans the blades with alcohol. You should more or less ignore the RRP on shavers, really, but this is still an excellent discount compared to the £249 or so that this usually goes for.

Philips Series 7000 S7710/26 £109 | Was £300 | Save £190 at Amazon

Probably not coincidentally there's also money off this Philips shaver today. If you prefer a rotary shaver in general, this is a much better deal than the ones below. Even if you usually prefer Braun's foil shavers, perhaps the discount could sway you?

Braun Series 7 7865cc £150 | Was £330 | Save £180 at Amazon

Another step along the affordability road to cheapness, the Series 7 is still perfectly suitable for most men's needs especially if you shave every day. The more expensive models are advisable if you are a twice-a-week guy, however. Comes with a charger and cleaner, and also a 55% discount on what Amazon says is the normal price.

Braun Series 7 7842s £125 | Was £280 | Save £155 at Amazon

This seems like a better deal at £125. There's no cleaning station… but would you actually use that anyway? Ours always just sit forlornly in the bathroom cupboard, forever and ever. Again, the discount is 55% and it's not far off Lowest Ever Amazon Price.

Why you should buy a Braun Series 9

Braun Series 9: German engineered, it's like a BMW for your face.

The Braun Series 9 is one of the best shavers you can get, especially if you prefer foil shavers to Philips-style rotary numbers. The docking station is not essential, but if you like your razor to be in a state of perfect, almost hospital-grade cleanliness at all times, you need it. You could also take the view that at this price, you might as well get the model with the charging station, because it's about the same price as the one without a charging station – an especially handy consideration if you're buying as a gift.

The Braun Series 9 has titanium tipped blades – that's what gives that golden appearance; it's not gold paint intended to make it seem more blingy. The culmination of all the experience Braun has garnered from its many, many years of razor making, the Series 9 actually adapts to the shape of your face and the density of your follicles, giving a more efficient, less irritating shave that's 'personal to you'.

As ever on electric shavers there's a 'slide-out precision trimmer' for taming sideburns and doing the tricky bit under your nose, so it doesn't look like you're growing a Hitler 'tache.

The Series 9 is 100% waterproof, and can be used dry or in the shower, or with shaving foam or gel. It's also easy to rinse clean.

Built in Germany, Braun says it's 'designed to last for up to seven years', although the shaver head needs to be replaced every 18 months. This may vary depending on how often you shave, of course. Unlike lesser electric razors, this Braun is pretty good at dealing with 2-3 days of stubble growth.

The charging and cleaning station blasts the head with an alcohol-based cleaning solution. You'll need to replace the fluid capsule every month or so. These days you can get 'lemon fresh' ones, so the shaver doesn't just come out smelling like an operating theatre, or like it's been drinking all afternoon.