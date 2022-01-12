EE fibre broadband deals offer 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free

If you were given a new Xbox Series S or X for Christmas, you’re going to love this deal from EE. EE announced today that customers signing up to their Fibre Max broadband packages can receive up to 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and unlimited mobile gaming data at no extra cost.

Customers can take advantage of EE’s superfast reliable 5G network while streaming and downloading the latest Xbox games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This deal from EE allows gamers to experience the benefits of EE’s next-gen network and with unlimited mobile data, gamers can stream and play from home or on the go.

EE is offering two options for this deal. Customers who sign up to Fibre Max 500 (£40 a month) will have access to 6 months worth of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and zero-rated gaming data, worth £126. Customers who choose Fibre Max 900 (£49 a month) will receive 12 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and zero-rated gaming data, worth £252.

Fibre Max 900: £49 a month for 24 months / Free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and unlimited mobile gaming data for 12 months Fibre Max 900: £49 a month for 24 months / Free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and unlimited mobile gaming data for 12 months

The Fibre Max 900 package from EE is truly an unmissable deal for gamers. At just £49 a month for 24 months, customers will also receive the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and unlimited mobile gaming data at no extra cost for 12 months. With speeds of 900Mbps, users can play and download hundreds of games on the go with EE’s speedy internet access and renowned 5G network.

If you're looking for a new broadband package, this truly is one of the best broadband deals this month. If you’re an avid gamer, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a great investment that unlocks hundreds of games every single month.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate allows customers to stream and download over 100 Xbox games for PCs, tablets, phones and consoles. New games are added every month and the current library has the following games available: Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, Minecraft, Resident Evil: Biohazard and many more. EE customers can also experience all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and EA Play membership.