Early Black Friday running watch deal: save up to 45% on Suunto multi-sport smartwatches

Is it possible to have enough of the best running watches? We don't think so. Even if you have one already, these running watch deals are still worth a look at. the Finnish brand Suunto is renowned for its rugged smartwatches that perform well under Baltic weather conditions. They were designed in Finland, after all.

• Save up to 45% on Suunto smartwatches, prices from £111 at Amazon

The discounted range includes the trail runners' favourite Suunto Traverse and the very capable Suunto Spartan HR. The latter closely resembles the flagship Suunto 9 Baro model but comes for a more accessible price. For runners who are after a no-frills running watch, the Suunto Core is the perfect choice.

Suunto Spartan HR Sport (Black) | Sale price £238 | Was £359.00 | Save £121 at Amazon

Track over 80 different type of sport activities with the Suunto Spartan HR Sport. This capable smartwatch tracks heart rate on the wrist and plus has navigation features (GPS built-in) that all trail runners and hikers would appreciate. Battery life is up to 12 hours in GPS mode and the Spartan HR Sport is also water-rated up to 100 metres.View Deal

Should buy the Suunto Spartan HR Sport multisport GPS watch

The Suunto Spartan HR Sport sports a glass fibre reinforced polyamide case, mineral crystal glass and stainless steel bezel. The large display has a resolution of 320 x 300 pixels which is pretty good, considering that some of the newer Garmin watches have a less sharp screen than the Suunto.

The GPS/GLONASS positioning system helps the Suunto Spartan HR Sport pick up GPS signals faster and track your movements outdoors more precisely. The Spartan HR Sport also has altimeter on board and can measure ascent/descent during workouts. With over 80 sport modes readily available out of the box, you can make sure it will be possible to track your chosen sport with this multisport watch.

