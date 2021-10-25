Early Black Friday deals on Samsung The Frame QLED TV with up to 33% off

Samsung's The Frame is as much a work of art as it is a television. When not in use, the 4K QLED screen can display artwork or images within its bezelled frame surround that make it look like a picture frame.

When in TV mode, this model is a state-of-the-art 4K unit that uses QLED technology and Quantum 4K processing to deliver the bet possible color and sharpness. Complete with 16-bit color mapping and 4K upscaling.

As part if its early Black Friday deals, Samsung is discounting The Frame range with savings of up to 33% or $800. The biggest savings come in the 55-inch model, which is now $999.99, down from $1499.99. Meanwhile, the largest 75-inch model is now $2199.99, down from $2999.99. There are also savings on the 32, 43, 50 and 65-inch models.