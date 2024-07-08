Early Amazon Prime Day deal makes the electric shaver I've always wanted too cheap to miss

With the Amazon Prime Day sales just over a week away, many will be finalising their shopping lists ahead of the event. Just like other major shopping dates, the sales are a brilliant opportunity to get your hands on top tech for even less.

That's exactly what I've found here. As one of the beardiest members of the T3 team, I'm well placed to recommend the best beard trimmers and electric shavers for you.

This Philips OneBlade 360 is one I've wanted to buy for years – and it's unmissably cheap right now, with 36% off at Amazon!

Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99, now £34.99 at Amazon

Save 36% on this Philips OneBlade 360 electric shaver right now at Amazon. This is a fantastic option for all kinds of trimming and styling, making it a perfect option for most users.

That's an absolutely fantastic price. For less than the cost of a family trip to the cinema, you'll get a fantastic shaver which can do everything from a close shave, to a styled, set length.

In this bundle, you'll even get a spare blade, to help prolong the life of the device. The blades are rated for around four months of use each, meaning you can last from now until around March of next year before you'll need to find a replacement.

You'll also find the adjustable comb attachment. That gives users styling options from 1mm up to 5mm, to help give you every styling option you could hope for.

No need to worry about getting this one wet, either. It's happy to be used wet or dry, meaning you can take it with you in the shower or bathtub should you need it.

A 60 minute battery life also ensures you'll have enough longevity to get through a number of shaving sessions without worrying about the shaver dying.