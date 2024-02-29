Dyson reveals launch date for its first-ever vacuum mop, and it's sooner than you think

QUICK SUMMARY After first announcing the V15s Detect Submarine last May, Dyson has confirmed the wet-and-dry cordless vacuum will be available to buy on Wednesday 6th March 2024 in the UK. The model will cost £799.99 and can be purchased on Dyson's official website. This is the first time Dyson has entered the wet cleaning market.

Last May, Dyson made headlines after announcing the new V15s Detect Submarine, a wet-and-dry cordless vacuum cleaner and mop. It was a revolutionary moment for the smart home cleaning brand, especially as Dyson hadn't entered the wet cleaning market before. Dyson originally marketed the Submarine as a wet roller head attachment designed to clip on to Dyson vacuum cleaners, but plans subsequently developed, making it a cordless model in its own right.

At the time, it wasn't clear when the V15s Detect Submarine would launch, with Dyson only committing to releasing it in the UK and Australia. However, nearly a year on, Dyson has confirmed the launch of the wet-and-dry cordless vacuum will take place on 6th March 2024. That's next week!

(Image credit: Dyson)

The introduction of the V15s Detect Submarine eliminates the need for two separate cleaning tools, combining a vacuum cleaner and a mop for easy and convenient cleaning. The model is designed to combine hydration, absorption and extraction technologies to deep clean hard floors without excessive water usage.

An impressive feature of the V15s Detect Submarine is its two water tanks. The first 300ml tank is for clean water and covers up to 110m, whilst the second larger 360ml tank collects the dirty water. This reduces the chance of cross contamination, ensuring the roller head remains clean whilst preventing dirt or dust from being transferred back to the floor. The wet roller head also has eight water jets that release 18ml of water every minute for an optimal cleaning performance, without making the floor too wet or slippery.

Other impressive features include the Optic Fluffy Cleaner Head and Acoustic Dust Sensing for real-time proof of a deep clean. We've come across these features before on the standard Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner, so it's great to see Dyson implementing them again.

The V15s Detect Submarine also comes equipped with a Hair Screw Tool, Combi tool and Crevice tool, perfect for long hair and pet hair.

(Image credit: Dyson)

The Dyson V15S Submarine will cost £799.99 when it launches on Wednesday 6th March on Dyson's official website.