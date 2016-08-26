Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link fan now makes the air in your home pure, hot and/or cool

Last year's Dyson Pure Link was the British brand's first connected device, and scooped a T3 Award nomination for the usual Dyson blend of stylish design and clever engineering. The app and connectivity were unusually good for a first effort, too.

Sold as an air purifier - they're big in Japan, we're assured - the Pure Link was also, obviously, a Dyson fan. So you can probably guess what the new Pure Hot + Cold Link is. That's right: it's a fan that's also a vacuum cleaner…and hairdryer!

No, okay, it's an air purifier, fan, and heater, all in one.

This do-it-all fan does actually suck up dust, so in a sense it's a bit like a Dyson cordless vacuum. It's just that it sucks it from the air, using a glass and carbon HEPA filter that's easy to fit and £50 to replace, about once every year or so. (Grab a Dyson deal to make the whole thing even more affordable.)

The technology employed munches up 99.95% of potentially harmful particles as small as 0.1 microns.

Control is via the same app used for the 360 Eye and original Pure Link, letting you either turn it on remotely, set a schedule, or allow it to work automatically, spinning up when built-in dust and chemical sensors detect heightened pollution levels, for instance if you're cooking, or your kids have been smoking and then spraying Lynx about in a feeble attempt to mask the smell. Kids are idiots.

Heating and cooling can similarly be set to work automatically, keeping your room at a temperature of your choosing.The app also lets you monitor pollution and temperature levels both indoors and out.

We'd actually question the provable health benefits of air purification if you're not an allergy sufferer. However, even if it doesn't help you live longer, having cleaner air at home is undoubtedly more pleasant.

As ever, with Dyson, the Pure Hot + Cool Link is an attractive thing, even if its slightly squat form lacks the elegance of the floor-standing original Link. This alternative blue and silver-grey colour scheme is undeniably fierce.

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link is available now in America and from September 1 in the UK, priced £499.99