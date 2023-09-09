Dwayne Johnson reveals the exact time he wakes up every morning

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

To make the best out of your day, one of the most valuable things you can do is establish a strong morning routine with a clear wake up time. Like any other routine, morning routines establish habits that should fit seamlessly into your day-to-day life, making it easier to sustain the habit over a period of time. When it comes to Dwayne Johnson, it's clear that he's no stranger to hard work and discipline. When he's not doing his shoulder workout or building muscle in his Baywatch routine, Johnson is known for prioritising his wellbeing through strict regimes and routines.

In an interview with Bodybuilder, the Hollywood superstar disclosed everything there was to know about his meticulous morning routine. This actually wasn't the first time Johnson had discussed the topic, revealing to Variety in 2017 that he's an early riser: “I often sacrifice two hours of sleep just so I can have the quiet two hours that I need before the whole house wakes up, including the animals.”

However, it was in his more recent interview that he revealed his morning began every day at 3:30am. Johnson told Bodybuilder that unlike other people, he actually doesn't need as much sleep, getting around 3-5 hours per night. He said “I love putting in that hard work as early as possible to get my day started off on the right foot, mentally and physically." Johnson then jumps into his daily exercise routine, starting with cardio and followed by a high protein breakfast.

Jonson attributes his strong mentality and strict routine to his father, Rocky Johnson, who was a Canadian professional wrestler. He told Muscle & Fitness that “Every morning my dad was up at 5 a.m...he’d have his coffee and then hit the gym, regardless of whether he was at home or on the road.”



What is the best time to wake up?

If you're thinking that 3:30am is way too early for you, then don't worry, we've got some good news. Ideally, people ought to wake up in the early morning hours, but this completely depends on what time you go to sleep and how much sleep you need.

Whilst Dwayne Johnson only need 3-5 hours of sleep a night, this is actually going to be way too little for most people. On average, experts recommend that adults need 7-9 hours of sleep per night - quite a difference, right?

In essence, you should be going to sleep in a time frame which helps you achieve the recommended sleep recommendation for your age. For example, if you need to be up by 6am, you should consider closing your eyes before 10 or 11pm.

Struggling with falling asleep in the first place? Why don't you try out some of our sleep hacks - they may help!

