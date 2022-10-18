DualSense Edge for PS5 looks awesome, but I think its price is heart-breaking

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Well, we knew a pro-grade controller was coming for the PS5 and, now, thanks to an official show-all reveal, gamers have been introduced to the Sony DualSense Edge.

Officially announced on the PlayStation Blog (opens in new tab), the DualSense Edge is described by Sony as "the first-ever ultra-customizable controller developed by PlayStation", and was built with "high performance and personalization in mind".

"The DualSense Edge wireless controller features a host of hardware and software-based personalization options," notes Sony, "including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and a unique on-controller user interface. It also sports the signature comfort and immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers."

Sounds good, right? And, it looks good too, as the official unveiling video below shows.

The fact that the DualSense Edge comes with three changeable sets of stick caps, two changeable sets of back buttons, a USB braided cable and pretty luxe looking carry case also pushes all the right gamer buttons.

But, unfortunately for me, and I am sure many other gamers in the UK, there is a BIG problem with me getting any closer to the DualSense Edge than I am now. That problem? Price.

(Image credit: Sony)

The DualSense Edge price takes it out of my league

The DualSense Edge will launch at a price of "$199.99 USD/¥29,980 (including tax)/€239.99/£209.99", so for me gaming from the UK, I'm looking at the prospect of having to drop £210 to get my hands on the DualSense Edge.

Now, let's be clear here, for that spend I could buy three DualSense controllers in my choice of colourway or, wait for it, four of them if I shop around and just pick today's cheapest colours. I could also buy 4-5 brand new AAA games for that spend, and have change for DLC. Most disconcertingly of all, at the DualSense Edge's price, you are only £40 away from buying a full-blown Xbox Series S console, which right now is retailing for £249.

That price hurts as I just don't think I can ever justify spending anywhere near that amount on a controller.

Like, if the DualSense Edge had maybe been twice as expensive as a DualSense, around the £140 mark, then I could probably stretch to it and justify the outlay, but as it stands it's firmly out of my wallet's league.

Maybe I've got this wrong, and most gamers won't bat an eyelid in dropping £210 on a controller for PlayStation 5, but from my point of view, just like I wrote about when Sony unveiled the pricing on its PS5 console covers, I feel the Japanese firm may have got this costing wrong.

And especially so considering that the standard DualSense controller is so good, boasting best-in-class haptic feedback.